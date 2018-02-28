Thinking Spring with the latest fashion trends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re starting to turn the page in the weather department this week. We’ve dropped the heavy jackets and hats and we’re looking to spring ahead.

If you’ve done any shopping lately, you know Spring fashion is everywhere and we’re definitely seeing some fun trends.

That’s always the question at the beginning of a new season, what will everyone be wearing and what do I need to buy? Rachael stopped by Leigh’s to get some answers.

Beauty Week

March 5th through the 9th

Thursday, March 8th and Friday, March 9th – Trish McEvoy Makeup event

You can make an appointment to learn from Trish’s expert makeup artists on how to look your best, with fresh spring colors, and tips on how to best apply that makeup. Just give Leigh’s a call to schedule a time.

Leigh’s will also be hosting a spring preview of the brand, Lafayette 148, that’s tomorrow through Saturday. This brand is known for its modern, timeless styles with lots of versatility.

1942 Breton Road SE – Grand Rapids

leighsfashions.com

616.942.6300

