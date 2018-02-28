W. MI families come together for ‘Rare Disease Day’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Receiving a diagnosis of disease or a disorder can be isolating.

If that condition is rare — it can be even harder to find support and answers.

Four parents of children with rare diseases or disorders came together Wednesday morning at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids to take part in Rare Disease Day and share their journeys.

“The gene has a name it’s called Stag 1, S-T-A-G one. But there’s not disorder associated with it, it’s just a gene name right now, said Kyle Schneider.

Schneider’s son, Ashton, has a gene mutation that is so rare that at the time of his diagnosis a year ago, he was one of only 17 people in the world with it.

Ashton loves to play with his big sister Mikaela. He has some developmental delays, but what’s next for the happy little boy is kind of a mystery.

“In genetics, we spend a lot of time before patients come researching and kinda getting ready what might someone have based on their clinical symptoms,” said Dr. Caleb Bupp, a medical geneticist at Spectrum Health.

Bupp said advances in genetic testing is allowing doctors to provide more answers but also brings up more questions.

“It is a bit of a needle in a haystack. We don’t know what we might find and what we are finding more and more are very rare and even ultra-rare conditions that I’ve never heard of, other people have never heard of,” said Bupp.

Parents of children with rare diseases often take the research upon themselves to find out everything they can, and seek out and connect with people and families with the same diagnosis.

“It’s a strange place to be at to see patients and say, ‘I don’t know what you have but I’m going to go look and see if I can figure it out,’” said Bupp.

That’s where the journey begins.

Doctors and parents work together to figure out what the future looks like for kids living with a rare disease.

“I do say to people, ‘I don’t know what the journey’s going to be, but I can tell you at least I will walk it with you,’” said Bupp.

Spectrum Health is hoping to the awareness Rare Disease Day raises is something they can do every year as they look to recognize this day annually. For more information, visit Spectrum Health’s website.

