W. MI rep. leading charge for mental health bills

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Conversation about mental health in Michigan went from talk to action Wednesday in the first of what may be many pieces of legislation aimed at getting a system that aligns with the need for mental health services.

A task force set up almost a year ago by Speaker of the House Tom Leonard went around the state getting ideas about what was needed in mental health. Now, the first bills that will deal with some of those issues have cleared the Michigan House of Representatives.

The “what to do” about mental health care generates a laundry list of suggestions. That list creates an even bigger question about how to pay for those action items.

All the answers won’t come at once, but on Wednesday, the House of Representatives started trying to assess the need and streamline the process of finding access, which can currently take days.

Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Allegan, sponsored the bills that will help find bed space.

“We’re going to use technology, we’re going to use the things that we know about, what beds are available in the state and we’re going to have a data base so now when somebody goes to the emergency room the caregivers there just log on, they can see available beds (and) they can find placement for that person,” she said.

These are just the first of what could be as many as 70 bills dealing with mental health issues in Michigan. That legislation can be expected to work its way through the Capitol for most of the rest of the year.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

