Whitecaps announce finalists for 2018 food contest

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps have narrowed a list of hundreds of food ideas to just 10 finalists.

Fans began submitting ideas last month as part of an annual competition to add a new item to Fifth Third Ballpark’s menu.

Voting will run through March 9 on the Whitecaps’ website, and the winner will be announced later in the month.

Here is the complete list of the 10 finalists:

Johnny Brunch : Grilled bratwurst with sausage gravy, maple syrup and bacon folded into a taco-shaped waffle

: Grilled bratwurst with sausage gravy, maple syrup and bacon folded into a taco-shaped waffle Deep Fried Beer : A pocket of dough paired with Founder’s Dirty Bastard or Perrin Black that is then deep-fried

: A pocket of dough paired with Founder’s Dirty Bastard or Perrin Black that is then deep-fried Grub Glove : Buffalo chicken mac ‘n’ cheese in a waffle cone topped with maple syrup

: Buffalo chicken mac ‘n’ cheese in a waffle cone topped with maple syrup Mochi Ice Cream : Pounded sticky rice formed around an ice cream filling

: Pounded sticky rice formed around an ice cream filling Heater with Some Meater : Footlong corndog rolled in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

: Footlong corndog rolled in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Koolickles Pickles : Pickles soaked in cherry flavored Kool-Aid

: Pickles soaked in cherry flavored Kool-Aid Hey Pita, Pita, Pita! : A freshly fried falafel ball topped with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and pepper on warm pita bread with hummus

: A freshly fried falafel ball topped with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and pepper on warm pita bread with hummus Mt. Wing-suvius, the Wing-Ring Volcano : Two onion rings layered with mac ‘n’ cheese and boneless chicken topped with bacon, green onions and beer cheese

: Two onion rings layered with mac ‘n’ cheese and boneless chicken topped with bacon, green onions and beer cheese The Fry Cobb : A deep-fried ear of corn on a stick

: A deep-fried ear of corn on a stick Gator-Tators: Tater Tots served with alligator meat

Whitecaps 2018 food contest finalists View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Deep Fried Beer (Courtesy Whitecaps) Gator-Tators (Courtesy Whitecaps) Grub Glove (Courtesy Whitecaps) Heater with Some Meater (Courtesy Whitecaps) Hey Pita, Pita, Pita! (Courtesy Whitecaps) Johnny Brunch (Courtesy Whitecaps) Koolickles Pickles (Courtesy Whitecaps) Mochi Ice Cream (Courtesy Whitecaps) Mt. Wing-suvius, the Wing-Ring Volcano (Courtesy Whitecaps) The Fry Cobb (Courtesy Whitecaps)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

