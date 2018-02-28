Whitecaps announce finalists for 2018 food contest

Finalists for the Whitecaps 2018 food contest. (Courtesy Whitecaps)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps have narrowed a list of hundreds of food ideas to just 10 finalists.

Fans began submitting ideas last month as part of an annual competition to add a new item to Fifth Third Ballpark’s menu.

Voting will run through March 9 on the Whitecaps’ website, and the winner will be announced later in the month.

Here is the complete list of the 10 finalists:

  • Johnny Brunch: Grilled bratwurst with sausage gravy, maple syrup and bacon folded into a taco-shaped waffle
  • Deep Fried Beer: A pocket of dough paired with Founder’s Dirty Bastard or Perrin Black that is then deep-fried
  • Grub Glove: Buffalo chicken mac ‘n’ cheese in a waffle cone topped with maple syrup
  • Mochi Ice Cream: Pounded sticky rice formed around an ice cream filling
  • Heater with Some Meater: Footlong corndog rolled in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
  • Koolickles Pickles: Pickles soaked in cherry flavored Kool-Aid
  • Hey Pita, Pita, Pita!: A freshly fried falafel ball topped with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and pepper on warm pita bread with hummus
  • Mt. Wing-suvius, the Wing-Ring Volcano: Two onion rings layered with mac ‘n’ cheese and boneless chicken topped with bacon, green onions and beer cheese
  • The Fry Cobb: A deep-fried ear of corn on a stick
  • Gator-Tators: Tater Tots served with alligator meat

