A different way to buy and sell your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Buying or selling a home can be complicated and costly. eightWest is introducing you to a new company in West Michigan, Get Movin Realty. They are changing the real estate market using technology to save both time and money. Get Movin uses innovative software to let buyers offer against each other to get the maximum value out of your property. It helps buyers by giving them the ability to make an offer on a home online and see how their offer stacks up against others.

Even if you find your dream house on another site, Get Movin Realty can still help you save money as your buyer’s agent. Most sellers offer a 3%-4%-percent commission to buyer’s agents, but with their Buyer Rebate Program, Get Movin keeps only 2% percent of that, only 1% if you list your home with Get Movin Realty. The rest of that commission comes back to you in a check at closing, saving you thousands of dollars

Get Movin Realty

11328 Chicago Drive – Holland

(616) 608-8420

www.getmovin.com

