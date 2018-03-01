‘Drive-by’ scam exploits disability act, lawsuit claims

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man with disabilities who posted a Facebook message saying he had trouble getting around Tanger Outlets has found himself wrapped up in federal lawsuits and countersuits.

Bill Saar is a 79-year-old widower who has limited mobility due to spinal stenosis but he still lives an active life, traveling and socializing.

“I might not get around good with walking, but I’ve got an electric scooter,” Saar said Thursday at his condo in Holland.

When Tanger Outlets opened up in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids, in the summer of 2015, Saar decided he wanted to have a look.

“I was very disappointed when I got there. I couldn’t get into most of the places,” Saar said.

He said the handicapped-accessible parking was too far away, there was a lack of curb-cuts allowing wheelchairs and scooters to get around, and the bathrooms were inaccessible.

“Most of the doors were too hard to open and get an electric scooter in before it would slam shut on you,” Saar said.

He expressed his frustration on Tanger’s Facebook Page and said his post was quickly deleted.

A couple weeks later, he got a call from a representative of Las Vegas-based “Access Technologies.” The caller told Saar he had a case against the mall under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, which helps ensure equal access for all people.

“He said, ‘It won’t cost you anything and we’ll get them to correct it.’ Well, OK,” Saar said.

It turns out Access Technologies is not a law firm, but instead is run by an architect named Clarence H. Falstad, according to a federal lawsuit. He wanted more than $128,000 for his services and also wanted to be paid to come to West Michigan to testify.

“Access Technologies sent in a whopper of a bill that I thought was way out of line,” Saar said. “And most of it was, to my opinion, worthless.”

Tanger’s countersuit asks for damages in excess of $75,000. The suit claims that Access Technologies falsified billing.

“They billed for eight hours, I don’t think I was on the phone with him more than 30 minutes,” Saar said. “You hear about the ambulance-chasing lawyers — he’s not a lawyer. I think he’s an ambulance-chasing architect.”

Disability Advocates of Kent County Executive Director Dave Bulkowski said these type of scams happen.

“Unfortunately, these will pop up every once in a while and it doesn’t help,” Bulkowski said.

He says these types of alleged scams are known as drive-by’s: An out-of-state firm will try to make a quick buck exploiting the ADA and nitpicking minor compliance issues.

“Of course, though, don’t hesitate to say this is my right, full access and full enjoyment of stores, restaurants, bars, all of these things,” he said.

He says there is a better way that doesn’t involve going right to federal court.

“The first thing you have to do is make the complaint, comment card, however you want to let that be known,” Bulkowski said. “The second thing you should do is call Disability Advocates. We do have grant funding to support this kind of work.”

He said that you may have to be persistent, but you can get results. He said that in West Michigan, there is a collaborative process with businesses looking to serve as many people as possible regardless of their abilities.

“People want to do the right thing and more,” Bulkowski said.

Saar said that since his complaint, Tanger has made improvements to parking and restrooms.

—–

Resources:

Disability Advocates of Kent County

Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, Lake and Mason counties: Disability Network West Michigan

Ottawa and Allegan counties: Disability Network Lakeshore

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek: Disability Network Southwest Michigan

