Former state rep. candidate facing CSC charges

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven man who ran for state representative is now facing federal charges for sexual exploitation of children.

William Easterling Jr. is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

He ran for state representative for the 89th District in 2010, but lost in the Republican primary.

Federal court documents allege Easterling persuaded a 16-year-old boy to send Easterling a video of himself engaging in a sexual act in December of 2015.

>>PDF: Full federal indictment

He is also accused of trying to do the same thing to another boy who was between 13 to 15 years old sometime between September 2015 and March of 2017.

Easterling has a detention hearing for the charges at 1:30 p.m. Monday. He is facing up to 70 years in prison.

