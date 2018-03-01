Hope basketball returns to NCAA DIII Tournament

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — March Madness is back at Hope College.

It seems like an annual event for the men and women’s basketball programs.

“The days are a little longer, the sun is out, the snow is gone,” laughed Hope men’s basketball coach Gregg Mitchell. “I don’t know if it will stay gone, it’s March. At the Division III level, you have to win your conference tournament to just to play in March.”

Both the men’s and women’s teams did that last week. The men’s team did so on the road, defeating Adrian and Olivet to win the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament.

“We’re getting contributions from so many guys, our bench has been great,” said senior and Holland native Dante Hawkins. “We’re peaking at the right time. I’m excited to see what we can do.”

The women’s team won the MIAA Tournament with overtime victories over rival Calvin and nationally-ranked Trine.

“When you win close games, I hope it builds confidence, but I also think it builds a little wisdom on how did you get to that point,” said women’s basketball head coach Brian Morehouse. “What did you do right and what did you do wrong?”

Both programs are doing mostly right as each prepares for the NCAA Tournament. The men travel to Augustana College to face Augsburg College of Minnesota. That game tips off at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“As a coach, I’ve always loved going on the road,” said Mitchell. “We’re together, we’re isolated, we’re myopic in our focus. It’s basketball and us.”

Women’s basketball will get another chance to play in front of the home crowd at DeVos Fieldhouse when they host Cornell College of Iowa. That game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

“We’ve won on the road, we’ve won at home. We’ve lost at home, we’ve lost on the road,” said Morehouse. “I’ve been doing this for 22 years now, there aren’t many scenarios I haven’t been in. I think it comes down to, you have to play really good basketball against really good teams. There are no weak links.”

Senior Francesca Buchanan echoed her coach’s thoughts on playing in the postseason.

“Whatever team comes to play, that’s the team that will win,” she said. “I don’t think there’s a disadvantage or advantage to wherever we play we are going to show up and win the game.”

This will be the third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament for the men’s team with Mitchell leading the helm. It’s the sixth consecutive trip for the women’s program and 19th under NCAA Tournament appearance under Morehouse.

