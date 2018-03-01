Kalamazoo to consider removing controversial fountain

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo city manager has recommended that the controversial Fountain of the Pioneers be removed from Bronson Park.

The Kalamazoo City Commission will consider the recommendation at its March 5 meeting.

The Fountain of the Pioneers depicts a European settler with a sword or club in his hand standing over a Native American. It has been at the center of controversy, with some calling it racist and other saying it’s art and forces people to reflect on history.

City Manager Jim Ritsema is asking for the fountain and its pools be taken out of the park and for the pieces to be moved to a more suitable venue.

Ritsema released a statement Thursday that reads, in part:

“Works of art invite interpretation. They often challenge our thinking and explore uncomfortable ideas or topics. Each of us may experience them differently. While this can make a work of art powerful and moving, it also means that not all works of art are suited for display in all public spaces, for all times. “Bronson Park is often referred to as Kalamazoo’s front porch. Our front porch must be a place where everyone feels welcome, comfortable, and included.”

Ritsema went on to say that his recommendation, while “not made lightly,” is in line with the city’s “Shared Prosperity efforts as well as our community’s aspirations of racial healing and equity.”

If commissioners decide to approve the recommendation, the fountain would be removed this year. It’s not yet known what may take its place.

