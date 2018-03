GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 650 customers are without power in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The outage is affecting consumers between Hall and Burton streets to Eastern Avenue and Breton Road, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

Mulick Park Elementary is closed Thursday due to the power outage.

>>Online: Consumer Energy outage map

Consumers Energy expects the power to be back on around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

At this time, it’s unknown what caused the outage.

