GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Grand Rapids Thursday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it happened around 9:10 p.m. along Leonard Street NE a few blocks west of Diamond Avenue.

The condition of the person who was hit was not immediately available.

Police also haven’t provided details about the circumstances leading up to the crash, nor have they they released any information about that person’s identity.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit