Ribbon-cutting held at Health Pointe in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials cut the ribbon at a controversial medical facility in Grand Haven Thursday.

The $50 million, 120,000-square-foot Health Pointe medical center will provide extensive primary care and urgent care services.

“It’s going to have a ton of advantages for the grand haven community,” Executive Director Joshua Troast said. “Just keeping care local, bringing healthcare choices to the local residents and the communities of the tri-cities area. It’s very exciting and i think it’s very advantageous to keep our care local.”

The facility will be open to patients on Monday.

A lawsuit was filed in 2016 by North Ottawa Community Hospital against Health Pointe, Grand Haven Township and the township planner. However, a judge determined the hospital didn’t have standing to object to the building of the facility and the court didn’t have jurisdiction over the case.

