Snyder supportive of extra $175M in road funding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Rick Snyder isn’t letting up on some of his biggest priorities despite having just nine months left in office.

Some of his targets include water, sewer and other underground facilities, but one of the most noticeable pieces of infrastructure in need of attention are Michigan’s roads.

Snyder said there is already a lot of new money already going towards roads, but agrees with the legislature’s attempt to allocate an additional $175 million for roads.

“The good part is we had one-time funds, so it’s not an issue to accelerate them. In fact, I thought that was a great idea,” Snyder said. “To put that in context, we did that package two or three years ago, the $1.2 billion (and) $600 million more is already kicking in, so that’s there.”

Snyder said there are significant resources being allocated to resolve the problems with the roads, but the size of the problem is very large.

Snyder and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley spoke to the Rotary Club of Grand Rapids Thursday, outlining their plan for the final year of their administration.

