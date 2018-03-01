Visit the West Michigan Home & Garden Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Home and Garden Show is back for another year at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The theme of this year’s show is “great stories.” All the landscapers have designed their gardens around that theme. Show goers can vote on their favorite theme.

More than 300 local businesses and 400 exhibitors will be at this year’s event.

“You can do anything and everything that you want. Whether you’re interested in gardening and landscaping or if you’re interested in home improvement and remodeling or you just have a repair, you can come down to the Home and Garden Show,” said senior show manager Carolyn Alt.

There are 14 indoor gardens, including a feature garden brought in by the Association of Grand Rapids Landscape Professionals. Dozens of booths will be set up featuring a variety of flowers, plants, garden accessories and décor.

“There are a lot of new blooming plants all around the show, it’s something you can see right when you walk in the door,” said Alt.

Several services and seminars will also be available to take part in.

The “Canning Diva” will headline the new Garden to Table Stage. Tips will be shared on how to fill a pantry with canned goods. As well as how to grow and preserve your own fruits and vegetables.

Family Day is Saturday; free admission will be offered for kids 14 and under. A variety of activities, events, features, crafts and seminars for kids will also be offered.

Show dates and times are listed below:

Thursday, March 1 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, March 2 from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $10 and $4 for children ages 6 to 14, while those under 5 are free. Multi-day adult tickets are available for $18.

For more information on all seminars, activities you can check out at the Home and Garden Show online.

