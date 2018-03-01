W MI woman continued CrossFit during pregnancy





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Tiffany Calabrese loves to work out.

She was introduced to weightlifting when she was 14 years old and since then has been a figure competitor and a personal trainer.

“To be challenged out of my comfort zone was very exciting. And I’m still challenged every day. I’m always growing as an athlete,” Calabrese said.

That includes when she’s pregnant. During her most recent pregnancy, she tackled CrossFit.

CrossFit is a high-intensity fitness regimen featuring strength training, conditioning and big-time weights.

Calabrese said she was never hesitant about keeping on.

“Not at all,” she said. “I mean, I worked out with all my other pregnancies.”

“It’s remarkable the endurance that she has,” Dr. Peter Kaczkofsky, Calabrese’s obstetrician at Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, said as he watched video of her workout.

He said it’s good for pregnant women to keep active.

“Patients who exercise prior to being pregnant actually do better during pregnancy with exercise,” he said.

Calabrese talked to her doctor about CrossFit during her first prenatal visit. He told her it was OK as long as she felt like everything was going well.

“We tell patients if you start feeling more pain, if you get any bleeding, if you get really short of breath, you really need to stop at that point,” he added.

“To me, this is what I’ve been doing. Continue what I’ve been doing. I feel like it would be more detriment to stop what my body was used to than to just keep doing what I love,” Calabrese said.

So for five or six days a week during her pregnancy last year, she worked out at CrossFit Forest Hill, listening to her body and her baby.

“Baby boy loves it. He does his workout with me,” Calabrese told 24 Hour New s8 in March 2017. “I think as women, especially women who are carrying a child, we’re very in tune with our bodies. Listen to your body. It will talk to you if you listen.”

Her son Briggs was born at 8 pounds, 13 ounces in July 2017. He’s now a happy, healthy 7-month-old.

