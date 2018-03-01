Woman accused of stealing from Kalamazoo Strong, Cobras





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The former director of operations for Kalamazoo Strong has been accused of embezzling from that organization and the Kalamazoo Cobras minor league basketball team.

Court records show the Kalamazoo County prosecutor authorized embezzlement charges against Rachel Kaiser, 34, on Feb. 22. It’s not yet clear when she will be arraigned.

A police report obtained by 24 Hour News 8 shows the Portage Police Department started investigating Kaiser Jan. 11, 2017 when Kalamazoo Strong board members and the owner of the Cobras came to the police station to file complaints.

Kalamazoo Strong was formed in the aftermath of the February 2016 Kalamazoo shooting rampage that left six people dead and two serious injured to raise funds for the victims and their families. It was also involved in relief efforts after the June 2016 Kalamazoo cycling tragedy.

Kaiser was the director of operations for Kalamazoo Strong from April 2016 until her resignation on Jan. 8, 2017. She was also the financial director for the Cobras starting in August 2016. Both of the positions were on a volunteer basis.

The police report says the treasurer for Kalamazoo Strong started noticing irregularities in withdrawals in December 2016. Some of those transactions were to a particular logo printing company. When confronted, Kaiser said she had used the wrong credit card when making some purchases for the Cobras, where she was also director of operations. However, the Cobras said they didn’t use that company, either. Kaiser did pay back about $960 to Kalamazoo Strong.

When the Kalamazoo Strong board met in January 2017 to discuss firing Kaiser, they found irregularities in their PayPal account, the police report continues. Later, the board discovered that Kaiser had opened a credit card linked to the PayPal account without the board’s permission and used it to make more than 40 unauthorized purchases at department stores, restaurants, gas stations and a jewelry store, among other places. The bad purchases totaled $1,848.08.

In all, Kalamazoo Strong concluded, Kaiser stole at least $3,500 between September and December 2016 and possibly took more from donations sent to the organization’s PO box.

The police report also indicates that Kaiser started another credit card in the Cobras’ name without permission. Amber Duncan, the president of the Cobras, suspects Kaiser took as much as $10,000 in sponsorship and donation cash from the Cobras in the span of only about two months.

Duncan told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone Thursday evening that the team was driven out of business by the theft.

“It is devastating, it is frustrating, so many emotions in regards to this scenario — not for my own personal gain or loss, but for the families that were affected and are affected by this,” Duncan said. “My organization is gone and the shock of that is over. What she did to the other scenarios, obviously I can’t speak on behalf of another organization, but I know the effect this is going to have on the public. It is devastating. I feel so sorry for everyone that has been affected by this.”

In a statement dated Feb. 27, the Kalamazoo Strong board said it had “remained silent on this matter to preserve the integrity of the police investigation.”

“The KSO Board is grateful for the support from the community, who allow us to serve those in need. New processes and measures have been put in place to assure another situation of this kind does not occur,” the statement read in part.

Kasier lived in Portage at the time of the alleged embezzlement, but court records show she now lives in West Bloomfield.

