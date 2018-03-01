Woman facing charge in crash that killed John Canepa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver who hit and killed a Grand Rapids business leader is facing a misdemeanor charge.

The crash happened on Jan. 22 in the 500 block of Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids. John Canepa, who was instrumental in the development of downtown Grand Rapids, was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. He died in a hospital days later.

The driver of the vehicle, Amy Brock, is facing a charge of a moving violation causing death. It is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

It is unclear when Brock will be arraigned on the charge.

