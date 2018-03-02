A space you will love at Home and Garden Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) One way to add comfort and style to your home is to think about your furniture. At this year’s West Michigan Home and Garden Show, UBU Home Furnishings is showing some beautiful pieces for your home, giving you the Artisan feel at an affordable price.

Make sure and stop by their booth where you can see the furniture first-hand and take a spin with their Prize Wheel, there’s lots of great things to win!

UBU Home Furnishings also has a big event coming up, it’s a free design event at their store at Rivertown Crossings. They’ll be holding seminars with tips and trends on how to add finishing touches to a room to make it go from okay to awesome! There will be drinks and appetizers to enjoy! All “finishing touches” like rugs, pillows, throws, window coverings, bedding, artwork, clocks and greens will be 20% off during the event. The first 40 people will receive a swag bag, so it pays to show up early.

Event:

Thursday, March 15

6pm-8pm

