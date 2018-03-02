Cancer not slowing Kzoo woman’s climb





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – A Kalamazoo resident diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma is traveling to climb Mount Everest base camp.

Jennifer Davis is making the trip along with 17 other Myeloma patients and doctors. It was organized by the Multiple Myeloma Research.

The trip was put together to raise awareness and research funds for the disease. As of Friday, the group has raised around $375,000.

“I feel like I’m going to really be able to reflect and think about what we’ve all gone through, what I’ve gone through, what my family has gone through throughout all of this,” she said.

Jennifer Davis was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in December of 2013. Severe back pain caused her to collapse in her room while getting ready for work one morning.

A trip to the hospital revealed she had three compression fractures in her spine and a slew of tests diagnosed Jennifer with incurable cancer.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘How could something like this happen?’ I’m a 37-year-old mom with two kids under the age of six,” said Jennifer Davis.

For months, her life revolved around intense chemotherapy infusions and taking 20 medications a day. In May of 2014, she received a stem cell transplant, a day she refers to as her new birthday.

She thanks her friends and family for their support during her fight, especially her husband, Bart Davis.

“My husband, God bless him. He was right there with every step of the way saying, ‘This next hour we need you to take this medication, you need to get up and you need to walk,’” said Jennifer Davis.

Bart Davis jumped right into helping with wife through the diagnosis.

“I went kind of into survival mode I guess,” said Bart Davis. “I remember the day we were in the hospital, she was kinda hopped up on painkillers after back surgery and the doctor came in and gave the diagnosis and first thing was… I have no idea what that is but I know the word ‘cancer’ and I think I reverted quickly into, ‘OK, what do we do next?’”

Davis is now on an adventure that at one point she thought she would never get to fulfill. Climbing to Mount Everest base camp is something Davis and her husband have dreamed about for years.

The activity is an item on the couple’s bucket list that they made just before their first wedding anniversary.

Although Bart Davis won’t be making the climb to Mount Everest base camp with his wife, it’s clear the couple has reached the top of their own Everest.

Davis wants others who are enduring a life-changing diagnosis to know, it doesn’t have to define you.

“I think that’s really important, it’s very easy to go into a dark place when you’re faced with a diagnosis like this and it’s really important to believe, have hope and have faith that you can overcome something like this,” said Jennifer Davis. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the end and I think that’s been the biggest piece that’s helped me get into remission that I’m in today.”

For more information on the MMRF and the Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma trip, visit the organization’s website.

