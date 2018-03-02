Grand River, some parks reopened in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids has reopened the Grand River to recreational use within the city’s borders.
The city closed the river Feb. 23 for safety precautions after widespread flooding caused high water levels. While it is open for use, the Kent County Health Department is keeping a no-contact advisory in effect.
Flooding also closed multiple roads and parks in the city. At this point, Ah-Nab-Awen, Fish Ladder and Riverside parks remain closed.
However, the Sixth Street Bridge, Market Avenue, Frontage Avenue SW at Market Avenue, Sixth Street Park and Canal Street Park have reopened.
