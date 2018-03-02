Griffins struggle late, lose at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins surrendered a late lead Friday night to end a recent hot streak the team has been on.

The Griffins held a 2-1 lead entering the third period against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but gave up three unanswered goals and lost, 4-1.

Eric Tangradi scored a power play goal and recorded an assist during the game for the Griffins, but wasn’t able to propel his team to a victory.

Friday night’s game was the team’s annual Purple Game at Van Andel Arena. The game raises funds to benefit Van Andel Institute’s cancer research.

