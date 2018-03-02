Hope men’s, women’s basketball advance in NCAA tournament

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College made it a clean sweep in the opening round of the Division III NCAA tournament as the women’s and men’s basketball teams won Friday night.

The women’s team defeated Cornell College of Iowa 75-60, led by Francesca Buchanan’s 15 points. After opening a 35-24 lead in the first half, they cruised to a victory by outscoring Cornell 40-26 in the second half.

They will host Washington University in St. Louis at DeVos Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The men’s used a solid team effort in a 93-91 win over Augsburg. Five players scored in double figures for the Flying Dutchmen.

Hope was led by Riley Lewis and Preston Granger with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

They will play against the winner of Augustana and Greenville at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

