Kzoo man sentenced for child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been prison for possessing child pornography.

Dennis Kent, 54, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday, which will be followed by 10 years of supervised release once Kent is released. He pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing child pornography on Oct. 23.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Last February, a landlord discovered child pornography while evicting Kent from an apartment and reported it to authorities. Investigators then discovered a “significant collection” of child pornography while searching Kent’s computer.

