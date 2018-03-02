Man killed in South Haven shooting; no arrests

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) – Deputies in Van Buren County are investigating a deadly shooting at a mobile home in South Haven.

Deputies responded to the Port Of Call West mobile home park just after 9 p.m. Thursday night.

They found a in his 40’s dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies confirm to our crew on-scene that they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Authorities say no one is in custody and there is no apparent motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak throughout the morning for live reports.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

