CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana man pleaded guilty Friday to the 2017 murder of his father.

Joseph Craigo, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder has part of a plea deal. Authorities said he admitted to stabbing his father, Alan Craigo of Mason Township, in the neck.

The incident happened last March at Alan Craigo’s home in the 16000 block of State Line Road in Mason Township near the Indiana border.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 13.

