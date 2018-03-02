Prosecutor: Rape suspect’s girlfriend charged with perjury

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County prosecutors filed a perjury charge Thursday in connection to the death of a teenager who was scheduled to testify against her accused rapist.

Mujey Dumbuya, 16, was scheduled to testify against 42-year-old Quinn James in a criminal sexual conduct case.

Now, Quinn James’ girlfriend, Tiara Lakeya Burnett, has been charged with perjury involving the investigation into Dumbaya’s death.

Police did not provide details when they sought the perjury warrant before a judge, but said it happened while Burnett was being questioned by an assistant prosecutor under an investigative subpoena.

Burnett, 26, has worked as a custodian at Kentwood Public Schools since 2014.

Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff confirmed the district placed Burnett on administrative leave after it learned of the perjury charge.

Quinn James worked as a groundskeeper at the school district until he was charged with sexually assaulting Dumbaya in November, 2017.

The 16-year-old, who lived with her parents in Grand Rapids, was a student at East Kentwood High School. Her body was found in a wooded area in Kalamazoo in late January.

Tiara Burnett posted bond on the perjury charge and was released from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Quinn James remains in KCCF on a separate sex assault case.

The investigation into Dumbaya’s death continues.

