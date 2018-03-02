Report: 2 killed in CMU dorm shooting; suspect at large

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A newspaper in Mount Pleasant is reporting two people were shot and killed on Central Michigan’s campus Friday.

Central Michigan University tweeted there are reports of shots fired on fourth floor of Campbell Hall. Central Michigan police are telling students to avoid the area and take shelter.

The Morning Sun newspaper reports that two people were shot and killed. Michigan State Police confirmed to WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, that two people were shot, but conditions are unknown.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The suspect is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to a City of Mount Pleasant tweet.

Isabella County Central Dispatch confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 all schools in the Mount Pleasant area are on lockdown.

Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 throughout the day for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

