Safe drinking water for your family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Clean, clear water is healthy for you, good for the environment, and completely affordable. You may not be able to see, taste or smell contaminants in your water, but they need to be removed. Gordon Water is stationed at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show. In the video above, eightWest visited this booth space to see some amazing demonstrations. Watch the video above to find out what the experts have to say!

Gordon Water Systems, Inc.

100 54th Street SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49548

www.GordonWater.com

facebook.com/GordonWaterSystems

twitter.com/GordonWater

Grand Rapids Office: (616) 776-3800

Toll Free: (800) 451-8688

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

