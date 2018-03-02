State suspends Allendale day care’s license

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allendale Township day care center’s license has been suspended by the state of Michigan.

Rainbow Child Care Center, located on Edgewater Drive, will be placed on summary suspension as off 6:30 p.m. Friday, a Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs spokesperson said. A summary suspension is a temporary emergency order issued when the public health, safety or welfare requires emergency action.

The day care facility is under investigation by Ottawa County and state authorities after allegations that a worker may have assaulted three children.

The investigation was started when a 3-month-old boy had trouble breathing at the center. The boy was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Police said it’s not suspected the child was a victim of abuse.

During the investigation, authorities became aware of allegations that a 22-year-old female employee at the day care may have assaulted three children under the age of 1. Authorities didn’t divulge details on the alleged incidents, but called them “minor” physical assaults that did not result in injury.

The employee has been placed on leave.

Rainbow Child Care Center released the following statement on the suspension:

“We are continuing to work with the state and appropriate authorities to address identified issues. We take the safety and well-being of the children in our care extremely seriously and will be conducting a full review of our health and safety measures. In the interim, we are offering families placement at our sister locations to help minimize the disruption of continuity to their child care curriculum and routine.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

