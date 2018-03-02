Transform your kitchen – on time and on budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Out of all the rooms in your house, you probably spend the most time in your kitchen! That makes it the ideal room for some updating. Kim from Kitchen’s by Katie gives advice on how you can re-do your kitchen on time, and on a budget.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

It’s a new year and if you’re thinking about redoing your kitchen, turn to the designers at Kitchens By Katie to help you create the kitchen of your dreams in less than a week at half the cost of replacement.

Come see them at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show!

Kitchens by Katie

11428 M 179 Hwy, Middleville

(616) 538-3366 and (269) 795-7900

www.kitchensbykatie.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

