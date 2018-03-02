Upton addresses opioid crisis during WMU visit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Opioid abuse is an epidemic in America that claims the lives of tens of thousands of lives a year.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, was at Western Michigan University for a listening tour from those on the front lines to hear what needs to be done.

“I was heroin addict and alcoholic for roughly 20 years. I’ve been clean and sober since Oct. 26, 2008,” said Chad Johnson.

Johnson attended the event Friday to talk to the congressman about an issue he has run into before. Johnson wanted to work as a recovery coach, but couldn’t because he had a nonviolent drug offense he went to prison for.

“That’s wrong,” Upton said. “Often, they have served their time that’s resolved, particularly if they want to help others not follow that same path, we gotta recruit them.”

Upton said he hopes to resolve issues like the one Johnson presented. He said he is also working on legislation that incentivizes the Food and Drug Administration to approve new drugs for pain relief that are not addictive, which he hopes to get through Congress in the next few months.

“It’s a problem that is not going away,” Upton said.

The numbers back up his statement. According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 65,000 people died due to opioid overdose last year.

“We all know somebody, my family too,” said Upton.

Johnson said he felt like he was heard today and hopes to see the results of that.

“We have different view on things, but when it comes to this we have the same views and I appreciate it. I see what he does and I see him in the streets making changes and trying to combat this problem and I appreciate it,” said Johnson.

