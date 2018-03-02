Van Buren Co. man hospitalized after collision with vehicle

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after getting hit by a vehicle while walking across a street in Van Buren County.

It happened around 12:44 p.m. Friday on M-40 just south of 72nd Avenue, south of Lawton.

Authorities said the vehicle was traveling north on M-40 when the 39-year-old man walked into the roadway and was struck. While investigating, authorities learned the driver and pedestrian were in a relationship.

He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital with critical injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

