VP Pence visits Detroit, discusses border wall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence spent part of his day Friday in Michigan.

Pence made a trip to Detroit to promote President Donald Trump’s agenda and to raise money for the upcoming election.

Pence spoke to non-profit organization America First Policies, an organization that supports many polices championed by Trump. He discussed what he sees as successes for the administration and promoted the broader agenda he and the Trump are pursuing in Washington, including a much-promised and controversial border wall.

“President Trump promised to enforce our laws and secure our boarders and today illegal crossings on our southern border are down by nearly 50 percent and I’ll make you a promise, we’re going to build that wall,” he said.

Pence also attended a fundraiser aimed at generating money for Michigan congressional candidates in the upcoming election.

