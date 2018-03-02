W. MI basketball roundup: March 2, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — March Madness was in full swing across West Michigan Friday night.

Hope College had both its men’s and women’s basketball teams advance in postseason play, and multiple district finals were decided in high school basketball.

24 Hour News 8 had cameras all around West Michigan as district titles were won.

Here are the results:

Caledonia beat Thornapple-Kellogg 43-25

Grand Haven lost to Muskegon 37-34

Hudsonville beat Jenison 53-38

East Grand Rapids beat Rockford 51-39

Grand Rapids Catholic Central lost to Comstock Park 49-29

**Watch more highlights from the games in the above video.**

