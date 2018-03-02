W. MI woman remembers time on stage with Graham





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lee Kingma says her husband used to joke that she chose him over Billy Graham and in a way, she did.

She and her husband, Jim, were just getting engaged in 1947 when Lee was asked to play the organ during Graham’s first rally, which was in Grand Rapids. Then he asked her to follow him around the world and continue to play.

“I loved to play and the excitement of going to England was a real temptation, but I decided not to go,” explained Lee Kingma — a decision she has never regretted.

Although she and her husband didn’t physically follow Graham on his crusades, they did follow his example. The Kingmas sold everything they owned, including the Kingma family business, and went to work as missionaries. That’s when they ran into Graham again, at a rally in Nairobi, Kenya, where Lee Kingma once again played the organ.

“That was a big rally in the park, actually it’s just a big hill, and there were thousands of people on the hill,” Lee Kingma remembered of that event.

She says Jim talked with Graham during a conference after the rally when Graham signed books for her and her son. He wrote, “To my good friend, Lee.”

“They treated me really like someone who was valuable on their team,” Lee Kingma said.

What always struck a chord with Lee Kingma was Graham’s faithfulness and believing in everything without fail. That example helped her and her husband at a time they needed it most following their mission trips in Kenya.

They had given all their money to an investor so they would have something for retirement, but the investor lost everything.

“We had nothing. At 65 years old, we had $2,000 in our checking account, but most of that went to pay our taxes. We were left with $200,” said Lee Kingma.

She sold the thing that had led her to Graham, her piano, and kept the faith that he had instilled in them. A new financial advisor helped them get a new start.

Most recently, Lee Kingma relied on her faith when she lost her husband. Jim Kingma died on Labor Day in 2016 as he sat in his chair for a nap in the afternoon. Lee Kingma was outside on the porch, doing her devotions.

“It was a beautiful way for him to go, he never suffered a thing, just sitting in his leather chair,” Lee Kingma said.

Her music also still serves as a source of comfort. Lee Kingma says the song she used to play at Graham’s rallies will be ever present in her mind as he is laid to rest.

“Just as I am, that thy blood was shed for me and when I come to you, I say oh Lord, I come, I come.”

