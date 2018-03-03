Admirals overpower Griffins at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The force inside Van Andel Arena wasn’t with the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night, as they lost to the Milwaukee Admirals on Star Wars Night.

The Force is strong here tonight. 💫 #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/MjiFracSBd — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) March 4, 2018

Grand Rapids came into the game hoping to rebound from another Friday night loss at home, but were unable to score until the third period, losing 4-1.

The Griffins’ lone goal was scored by Joe Hicketts nearly halfway into the final period, his third goal of the season.

**Watch full highlights from the game in the video above.**

