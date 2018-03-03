CMU shooting suspect in hospital, press conference scheduled

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — The condition of a Central Michigan University student accused of killing his parents is unknown after police tracked him down overnight.

Investigators confirmed a person who was on a train passing through the north end of the Mount Pleasant campus spotted James Eric Davis Jr. shortly after midnight and called police.

He was arrested and remains at a local hospital as of 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The arrest ended a nearly 15-hour manhunt on campus and throughout the city involving more than 100 officers from multiple police agencies.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on CMU’s campus.

Due to children programming and the disturbing details of the investigation, 24 Hour News 8 has decided to only air the press conference online and on our mobile app.

A push alert will be sent out as the press conference begins.

