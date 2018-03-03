High school regional hockey finals decided

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.(WOOD) — Three West Michigan high school hockey teams hit the ice Saturday hoping to win regional finals.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central took on Forest Hills Northern/Eastern at Patterson Ice Arena in Grand Rapids and got off to an early 2-0 lead. However, the Red Birds were ready with a big answer, scoring six unanswered goals to come out with a regional championship and a 6-2 win.

In Division 1 hockey, Rockford took on Traverse City West at Ferris State University. Despite a valiant effort, Rockford was unable to muster enough goals and lost 6-3.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

