Man hospitalized after crash in Cass Co.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree in Cass County.

The crash happened around 12:51 p.m. Saturday on Robinson Road in Jefferson Township, east of Coldwater.

Authorities said the 62-year-old Cassopolis man was traveling on Robinson Road when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt, and authorities said alcohol may have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

