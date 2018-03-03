Photos: 13th annual Winter Beer Festival

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Brewers Guild held its 13th annual Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark this weekend.
The event offered patrons 1,000 beers from over 140 breweries. There was also entertainment from local bands, ice sculpture demonstrations and fire pits to keep patrons warm. A wide selection of food vendors were also at the festival.
The festival was postponed last week due to severe flooding throughout West Michigan.
Check out some photos from the event:
13th Annual Winter Beer Festival
13th Annual Winter Beer Festival x
