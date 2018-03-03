Photos: 2018 West Michigan Home & Garden Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual West Michigan Home & Garden Show came back to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids this weekend.
The show started on Thursday and had 14 feature gardens, five free seminar and over 350 exhibitors.
Check out some photos from the event:
2018 West Michigan Home & Garden Show
2018 West Michigan Home & Garden Show x
