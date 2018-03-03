Photos: 2018 West Michigan Home & Garden Show

The West Michigan Home & Garden Show displayed 14 feature gardens, five seminar stages and over 350 exhibitors from March 1-4 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual West Michigan Home & Garden Show came back to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The show started on Thursday and had 14 feature gardens, five free seminar and over 350 exhibitors.

Check out some photos from the event:

