Police identify man killed in shooting near South Haven

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a mobile home near South Haven.

Shaun Pierre Gill, 47, resident of Geneva Township has been named the victim and police are now calling this situation a homicide investigation.

Deputies were called shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday to the Port of Call West mobile home park near the intersection of M-43 and 20th Avenue in Geneva Township, southeast of South Haven.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott told 24 Hour News 8 a suspect showed up at victim’s door, pulled out a gun and shot the 42-year-old man. A woman inside the home hid in the bathroom and called police. When authorities arrived on scene, they found the victim’s body near the front door.

Investigators believe the suspect targeted the home with the intent to rob the victim, but something went wrong.

Abbott said no one is in custody, but authorities are searching for possibly two suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

