Prayers for victim and alleged shooter day after CMU shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday night, the campus of Central Michigan University was virtually empty as the 26,000 students left town for spring break.

But a few people were still there a day after police say 19-year-old sophomore James Eric Davis, Jr. used the gun of his police officer father to kill his parents — James Eric Davis Sr. and his wife, Diva.

The seven or eight people who came tonight to Saint Mary University Parish offered a moment of silence and prayers that included the parents slain Friday morning, the siblings now made orphans by their own brother and they also remembered the teen now charged with murder.

“Jesus still loves James Eric Davis, Jr. and He is still seeking him and we as a community, need to pray for him,” said Father T.J. Fleming to the humble gathering.

Those at the gathering agreed with Fleming, saying Davis, Jr. was in need of prayers as well.

“If we don’t, no one’s going to because people are obviously very angry about the situation, but he needs our prayers, too, because God loves him just like everyone else,” said Grace Cumming, a CMU student.

Meanwhile, in the town of Bellwood, Illinois, 13 miles outside Chicago, where Davis Sr. worked as a part-time police officer, he is being remembered.

“Most of the officers here know and love him and we have counseling for our officers currently and we’re banding together,” said Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey.

Those who knew the accused killer say they could not imagine him perpetrating this unthinkable crime.

“I’m still in shock over everything but I’m glad that he’s okay,” said Brandon Lea, a former classmate. “I’m glad that he’s in custody now.”

On Saturday, the Facebook page of the Davis’ oldest son was filled with condolences.

The brother wrote: “Please don’t make a villain of my brother… that is NOT who he is… and despite the circumstances, he also lost a mother and father… And I LOVE him.”

A family friend said things may have gone differently if Davis, Jr.’s parents had known about the problems he had been dealing with.

“I think that if his parents knew that he had that baggage kind of going on with him I think they would have had him in some kind of treatment,” said family friend Julian Leal.

Back at CMU, while students were of course shaken, those on campus say it has not taken their sense of security.

“I think everyone — people who weren’t here may be who didn’t experience it might be a little shaken but I never really questioned the safety of this campus,” said Kelsey Bogrow.

