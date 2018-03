ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crash in Newaygo County closes down a stretch of roadway Saturday morning.

Newaygo County dispatchers say crews are blocking traffic on Cypress Avenue between 120th Street and 112th Street.

Dispatchers say there are injuries in result of the crash.

The extent of injuries and number of patients were not immediately known.

Crews advise drivers to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit