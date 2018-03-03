W. MI college hoops roundup: March 3, 2018

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday was another busy night of college basketball for teams in Michigan.

In Division II, Ferris State hosted Ashland in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. The Bulldogs held a lead throughout most of the game thanks to a strong team effort, winning 85-66. Ferris State will play for the GLIAC championship Sunday afternoon at home.

In the women’s bracket, the Grand Valley State University Lakers took on Ferris State in Ashland, Ohio. After taking a three-point lead into halftime, the Lakers came out of the second half and dominated all aspects of the game, outscoring the Bulldogs 46-21 in the final two quarters and cruising to a 67-45 victory. They will play Ashland on Sunday.

In Division III, Hope College had an opportunity to punch two tickets Sweet 16 of the NCAA DIII Tournament Saturday with both the men’s and women’s basketball teams in action.

The women’s team took on Washington University in St. Louis at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland and emerged with a comfortable 85-69 victory.

However, the men’s team didn’t fare as well against Augustana on the road. At one point in the second half, the Flying Dutchmen held a lead, but were unable to sustain it and lost in a high-scoring game, 95-83.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

