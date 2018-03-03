W. MI wrestlers take home individual state titles

DETROIT (WOOD) — Michigan wrestling state finals are underway at Ford Field in Detroit Saturday.
Multiple West Michigan wrestlers are competing Saturday in hopes of becoming a state champion.
Last week, Lowell set a state record with its fifth consecutive state championship.
Here are the champions from West Michigan so far:
- Division 2, 135 lbs.: Austin Boone (Lowell)
- Division 2, 152 lbs.: Alec Rees (Sparta)
- Division 3, 125 lbs: Dakota Greer (Tri County)
- Division 4, 135 lbs: Skyler Crespo (Mendon)