W. MI wrestlers take home individual state titles

DETROIT (WOOD) — Michigan wrestling state finals are underway at Ford Field in Detroit Saturday.

Multiple West Michigan wrestlers are competing Saturday in hopes of becoming a state champion.

Last week, Lowell set a state record with its fifth consecutive state championship.

Here are the champions from West Michigan so far:

Division 2, 135 lbs.: Austin Boone (Lowell)

Division 2, 152 lbs.: Alec Rees (Sparta)

Division 3, 125 lbs: Dakota Greer (Tri County)

Division 4, 135 lbs: Skyler Crespo (Mendon)

