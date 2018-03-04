GR home sprayed with bullets; no injuries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northwest side of Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police say they were called to a home in the 1100th block of Davis Street NW around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Residents of the home reported telling an outside group of people to be quiet and the outside group responded by firing shots at the house.

Police say that no one was injured, however the home was damaged by the bullets.

The suspects got away from the scene. Police do not have a suspect description at this time or how many suspects were involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GRPD at at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

