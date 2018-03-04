Hastings Area Schools closed Monday

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Schools in the Hastings area are closed Monday.

Hastings Area Schools posted on its social media accounts Sunday evening that it was calling off classes and that the day care and CERC programs would also be closed.

Several people contacted 24 Hour News 8 saying they received a robocall from the school district referencing a threat.

24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more about the nature of that threat and whether investigators think it is legitimate.

The Community Action programs in Hastings, including Head Start, are also closed Monday due to a threat to harm others.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

