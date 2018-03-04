KDPS investigates bomb threat against church

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a local church Sunday morning.

The threat directed at First United Methodist Church was sent to 24 Hour News 8 before 8 a.m. Our newsroom contacted the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, which evacuated the church and searched the area.

Police did not find anything and church services were held as scheduled.

They are asking for the public’s help to learn more about the source of the threat. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

