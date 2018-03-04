Photos: Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 21st annual Bid For Bachelors & Bachelorettes 2018, a benefit for Friends & Family of Cystic Fibrosis.(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)